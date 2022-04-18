Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel look that broke all schemes

In fact, it’s hard to think of another ambassador who embodies Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard’s modern vision so well, with so much attitude and revolutionary touches. Swennen explains that the meeting between Viard and Kristen Stewart makes the partnership more than just the typical designer and model setting: ‘They share a love of music and art, bold elegance and a taste for fashion,’ says Tara, adding that the mutual desire to Pushing boundaries makes teamwork great. no one wears the Chanel extra short look like Kristin.

Kristen Stewart.Photo: Getty Images

That’s not to say she hasn’t been tempted to stray from her classic tweed look on occasion. During the press tour for Spencer, Princess Diana’s autobiographical film, for which Stewart received an Academy Award nomination, she rocked a Dolce look, wearing a simply spectacular sequined piece. In the world of Swennen and Stewart, yes, you can wear Levi’s while on the Tinseltown promo tour.

For the oscars, only Haute Couture level craftsmanship would suffice. ‘The blouse is completely sheer and delicately hand-pleated at the front, and the buttons are exquisite,’ says Tara. However, the finishing touch is put by Kristen. His characteristic half smile of complicity indicates that she is a winner from beginning to end.