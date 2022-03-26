Oscars 2022: Marvel actors who have won an award

The Oscar awards are the award ceremony of the film industry best known in the world, since it has been held since 1929, but the origin of the famous statuette awarded to the winners is unknown by many.

Celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Marlon Brando, Maryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Sandra Bullock, Brian de Palma, among many others; there are even some actors from Marvel who have managed to win a statuette, here we tell you who.

Marvel actors who have won an award

Marvel has been, since 2010, a leading company in film productions, more for its spectacular nature than for its quality, however, members of its star cast have been Oscar winners.

Brie Larson

Whoever gives life to Captain Marvel has been awarded an Academy Award on one occasion, it was during 2015, for her role in the movie Room.

Gwyneth Paltrow

One of the fan favorites is Pepper Potsfor being the couple of Hombre de Hierro and a heroine in her own right. However, in the real world she won an award for her participation in Shakespeare In Lovein 1999.

tilda swinton

The actress who brought the Sorceress Supreme to life in “Doctor Strange“, is currently one of the most famous in the world of cinema, winning an award in 2007 for the film Michael Clayton.

michael douglas

The original Ant-Man in the movies, and I’ve been in the latest Marvel movies. The actor won a best actor award for his role in wall street in 1978.

Natalie Portman

One of the best actresses in history, with so many nominations that seeing her at Marvel would have seemed impossible, despite this, her return is confirmed for the third installment of Thor.

While away from Marvel, she was an Oscar winner in 2011 for her performance in the thriller Black Swan.

Other actors who won an award

Marvel boasts a larger list of winners, including Forest Whittaker, Ben Kingsley, Marisa Tomei, Cate Blanchett, Sam Rockwell, Taika Waititi, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Angelina Jolie, Rachel Weisz, Mahershala Ali, Lupita N’yongo, Benicio del Toro, William Hurt, Anthony Hopkins, Robert Redford, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jeff Bridges.

