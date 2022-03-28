Oscars 2022 memes: Twitter went crazy with the slap of Will Smith, Carmen Salinas and more | entertainment pop culture

In the first for the celebrities who took the golden statuette; as did Jane Campion for the Best Director category, Jessica Chastain for Best Actress, Will Smith for Best Actor and ‘Coda’ (2021) for Best Film.
And as expected, Internet users published funny images of everything that happened.
Will Smith defends his wife Jada Smith
A memorable moment for Internet users, as there was a tense moment when actor Chris Rock joked about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the 53-year-old actor.
Which was not pleasant at all for the couple. Smith surprised her with her decision to stand up and head towards the stage to land a punch to the comedian’s face.
“Jada, I can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” said the comedian, referring to her shaved hairstyle, much like Demi Morre’s in the aforementioned film. However, Jada’s is the result of alopecia from hair loss.
Despite the uncomfortable moment that was experienced, the memes did not wait. From reactions to movie scenes:
Twitter caught fire overnight from the commotion.
It’s worth mentioning that Jada opened up about her struggles with hair loss on an episode of her show ‘Red Table Talk’ that aired in 2018.
“It was terrifying when it started. One day I was in the shower and suddenly I saw a handful of hair in my hands and I thought: ‘My God, am I going bald?'”
Faced with the ridicule of Chris Rock and Will Smith defending his wife, many support how the actor reacted.
The actor even made reference to Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the “Fast and Furious” saga, where he mentions at all times that family is the most important thing.
Carmen Salinas was present at the Oscars
The actress and comedian, who died on December 9, 2021, was one of the famous Mexicans who was remembered during the ‘In memory’ that pays tribute to all the artists in the industry who lost their lives during the year.
Salinas received affiliation to the Actors Guild of the United States in 2021 and one of the benefits they have is that they are taken into account to vote for the Oscars.
As well as the right to receive medical attention granted by the union, that is why they remembered her at the 2022 Oscars.
Without forgetting that he also dazzled Hollywood with the movie ‘Man on Fire ‘ (2004), alongside Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning, directed by the late Tony Scott.
Zendaya and Andrew Garfield together
One of the things that surprised and caught the attention of many was seeing the actors of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021) together on the red carpet and, of course, they took the opportunity to take pictures with their fans.
Andrew Garfield, nominated for Best Actor, and Zendaya, who was in attendance for ‘Dune,’ which was nominated for Best Picture, were seen on their phones during the ceremony.
This Internet user assured that both actors were informing Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the group they have on WhatsApp about what was happening at the event.
Red carpet looks
One of the Mexican actors who dazzled on the red carpet was Eugenio Derbez for his participation in ‘Coda’ in which he played Bernardo Villalobos.
He arrived at the event with a ‘black suit, but the Internet was waiting for him with an iconic wardrobe that characterized him in the Mexican program La Familia P.Luche.
Sebastián Yatra still gave something to talk about with his pink suit and a user created a funny image referring to the artist’s first communion.
While others praised him on Twitter for his performance on stage with the song ‘Dos Oruguitas’, which, although it was not the winning tune, received great recognition.
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took home the statuette for ‘No Time To Die’ and ‘Charm’ for Best Animated Feature.
50 years of ‘The Godfather’
‘The Godfather’, the Francis Ford Coppola film that after its premiere in 1972 redefined mobster cinema and changed the industry, received an emotional tribute at the 2022 edition of the Oscar Awards.
And fans showed their excitement to see three of the most important actors in Hollywood for his artistic career, Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro.