Getty Oscars 2022: Musical presentations and presenters.

The biggest movies of the year will go head to head at the 94th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars. ABC and its affiliates will broadcast the ceremony on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM PT.

The show will feature a star-studded lineup as guest presenters, musical acts, and hosts. Here is what you need to know:

Oscars 2022 Presenters

The final list of Oscars presenters includes “Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, JK Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Rachel Zegler.”

They join previously announced stars to present, including, “Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, HER, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page , Rosie Pérez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White and Yuh-Jung Youn”.

Oscars 2022 musical presentations

In the days leading up to the ceremony, the Oscars have heralded a slew of musical performances, including four of its five nominees for “Best Original Song.” Due to a scheduling conflict, Van Morrison will not be able to attend the Oscars and perform his nominated song “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” according to a press release.

The performances for “Best Original Song” are:

Beyoncé performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Sebastián Yatra performing “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS performing “No Time To Die” from the James Bond movie of the same name

Reba McEntire performing “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

The Oscars previously announced special performances by:

An All-Star Band “featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist/singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.”

DJ D-Nice

The Samples, “a vocal group led by Jason White”

An orchestra

The hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will also be performed live for the first time, with the participation of Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and Diane Guerrero from “Encanto”. The Oscars announced that they will be accompanied by Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

Who will present the 2022 Oscars?

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes join forces to present the 94th Academy Awards, each making a first appearance in the role, according to a press release. The Oscars have given up on a host in recent history, with Jimmy Kimmel last holding the position in 2018.

“This year’s show is about bringing movie lovers together. It is timely that we have lined up three of the most dynamic and hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” said the show’s producer, Will Packer, in a press release. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will have will translate to our audience as well. Lots of surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

The three presenters added, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

Spanish translation of the original Heavy.com note.