Oscars 2022: Nicole Kidman was the most elegant dressed in Armani Privé

‘Discreet Elegance’ was like the stylist of Nicole KidmanJulia von Boehm described the dress she wore the star at the 2022 Oscars. In keeping with the importance of this occasion (Kidman was nominated in the category of Best Actress, for the fourth time, thanks to his starring role in Being The Ricardos); However, the actress did not put aside the tumultuous times she is going through right now.

To achieve this, nobody better than Giorgio Armani, who has become a reference designer for actress nicole kidman throughout the years. Kidman wore a bespoke Armani Privé gown in an exquisite shade of blue silk faille (created exclusively for this occasion), featuring a strapless bustier, topped by a peplum skirt with an exaggerated bow and embroidered train.

‘The dress is derived from a very classic silhouette. It’s timeless’, von Boehm told Vogue. “I think it’s something that the Academy asks for, but also that these times require,” added the stylist.

Nicole Kidman and her incredible Armani Privé dress at the Oscars 2022

The tail of this Armani dress was embroidered with crystals and gold pieces. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Paying homage to all the hours of tailoring that went into this look was also crucial for Nicole Kidman and her team. ‘Honor the craftsmanship of the designer; The couture [en el diseño]’, commented von Boehm, while adding that the illusion that fashion can offer the world, was also something that they always had in mind.

‘You can’t just take it all away, because that’s not what the world is. We all need a bit of show and glamor to keep dreaming and hope [durante] All this. And I think it’s very important. That’s what’s supposed to happen on the red carpet in my opinion.