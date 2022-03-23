Oscars 2022 | Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart, these were her great roles that the Academy ignored before “Spencer” | Oscar Awards | 94th edition of the Oscar Awards | Academy Award | Academy Award | | LIGHTS

Kristen Stewart is experiencing a career renaissance after being nominated for the Oscar for the first time in the category of Best Actress for her work as Princess Diana of Wales in the biographical film “spencer” by Pablo Larraín, a recognition from the film industry that the 31-year-old actress was long overdue.

And it is that although Stewart is much more remembered for her role as the empty Bella Swan of the multimillion-dollar “Twilight” saga, the actress has maintained a solid career in Hollywood, with more than a role that could have deserved recognition by the Academy .

In this note we remember five notable roles of Kristen Stewart.

“Certain Women” (2016)

Away from the pageantry of the role that propelled her to stardom, Stewart has shown her best performances when put into mundane situations, and few movies showcase this like Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women.”

Based on three stories by American author Maile Meloy, the film stars Laura Dern, Michelle Williams, Jared Harris and Lily Gladstone, telling three loosely interrelated stories about three women living in a small town in Montana.

In the part of the story starring Stewart, the actress plays Beth Travis, a young lawyer who teaches classes at a rural school and who strikes up an intimate relationship with a lonely rancher named Jamie (Gladstone).

“As for the performances, these might be Reichardt’s best work to date. Once again, Dern’s treatment, Harris’s frustration, or Gladstone’s quiet emotion have a very authentic quality.”, wrote Brian Tallerico for RobertEbert.com. “Williams, a regular Reichardt collaborator, is the least satisfying of the three narratives, but the final 45 minutes, which also feature some spectacular work from Stewart, more than make up for it. There is a lot of internal monologue in Reichardt’s approach. It’s rather what Jamie doesn’t tell Beth or what Laura prevents her from telling Fuller that makes the movie work..”

“Into the Wild” (2007)

A year before becoming involved with luminous vampires, Kristen Stewart surprised many with her powerful performance in “Into the Wild,” the adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s book directed and written by Sean Penn.

The film is based on the life and early death of Chris McCandless, a young man who abandons his family and career to live a life on the road, meeting all kinds of characters.

Stewart has a small but significant role here, playing Tracy Trato, a teenager who was one of the last people to cross paths with McCandless (Emile Hirsch) and the closest in both age and taste, as well as in her search for a purpose in life.

The actress’s ability to make her character memorable, especially an Emile Hirsch in the performance that made her career, clearly showcases Stewart’s acting chops in a way that Bella Swann couldn’t in the entire film series.

Still Alice (2014)

With Julianne Moore giving one of the best performances of her career, “Still Alice” was a challenge for any actor, including Stewart, who has a pivotal role in the project.

Directed by Ricahrd Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland and with additional performances by Alec Baldwin, Kate Bosworth and Hunter Parrish, the film tells the story of Alice Howland, a linguistics professor who suddenly discovers that she suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Stewart for her part plays Lydia, the young and rebellious daughter of Alice, who dreams of an acting career in Hollywood in contrast to the wishes of her now ailing mother.

“For years I have criticized Kristen Stewart for her tendency towards monotonous performances.writes critic Richard Propes. “Stewart far exceeds our highest expectations here with a performance that is charming, intimate, and revealing with a level of vulnerability that Stewart has always possessed, but has never shown us on the big screen.”

“Personal Shopper” (2016)

A film that turns criticism of Stewart’s performance – her taciturn nature and lack of expression – to an advantage. “Personal Shopper” is the second time the actress has collaborated with director Olivier Assayas on an unusual supernatural story.

In the film, Stewart plays Maureen, a young American woman living in Paris who serves as a ‘personal shopper’ for a well-known supermodel, a job she hates, but has to continue to support her life in the city. With an ability to perceive the supernatural, Maureen is waiting for a sign from her recently deceased twin Lewis, who died of a congenital disease she shares. The problems start when something starts to contact her and she doesn’t seem to be a benign presence.

“When it comes to projecting angst and ambiguity, there’s no one better than Kristen Stewart. In Personal Shopper, she offers a refined version of her performance in the Twilight Saga, which oscillates between discreet tics and vocal outbursts, as if emotions have to fight to be felt.”, writes Manuela Lazic for Little Big Lies.

Meanwhile, Charles Taylor of Newsweek has a more concise take on the actress’s performance: “Stewart is in almost every scene, and he’s phenomenal.”.

“Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014)

Only one American actress has won a César Award to date – the equivalent of France’s Oscar – and that’s Kristen Stewart. The film with which she achieved it was “Clouds of Sils Maria” by Olivier Assayas, a film where Stewart plays the young assistant of a veteran actress, played by her part by Juliette Binoche.

More than any other film, “Clouds of Sils Maria” helped revive Stewart’s career. Or, as Empire critic Ian Freer put it, “If you’ve only seen Kristen Stewart in the ‘Twilight’ movies, she’s in a different class here.”

After winning the César Stewart Award, he joked that he preferred “a French Oscar to an American one”, this March 27 we could see if that is true.