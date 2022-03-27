Oscars 2022 red carpet: Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily James and more stars shine on the most important night in Hollywood

ads

HOLLYWOOD’s biggest night has brought all the stars together in one place as they turned heads with their fashion choices for the dazzling event.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and were hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

Several big names hit the red carpet, including Baby Driver actress Lily James, who wore a pink lace dress.

The star also matched her outfit with pink heels and a diamond necklace.

Iconic actress Jamie Lee Curtis went the navy blue route in a long-sleeved dress, then added some fingerless gloves for that extra touch.

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads in a sequined dress that showed off her curves as she posed on the red carpet for all to see.

More stars arrived for the big night when Orange is the New Black alum Laverne Cox decided on a dark strapless gown.

Maddie Ziegler, notably from hitmaker Sia’s music videos, wore a black dress while the 19-year-old also wore a diamond necklace to top off the ensemble.

Tracee Ellis Ross was nothing but smiles on the red carpet as she rocked a strapless red dress.

Legendary singer Diane Warren took the music with her with a matching boombox bag to match her green and black suit.