Oscars 2022: Regina Hall mocks Kim Kardashian’s controversial phrase “work hard”

During the night of the oscars 2022those in charge of giving the television event a humorous atmosphere, was Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, which elicited several laughs among the guests.

In one of its acts, approach the attendees to deliver the “consolation” prizes to those nominees who were able to get the golden statuette, In the middle of the fun presentation, they addressed the renowned actress Judi Dench, who lost in the category for Best Supporting Actress, to Ariana DeBose in the film “West Side Story”.

“We didn’t want anyone to go home empty-handed because we think everyone is a winner, even if they aren’t.”Hall said

While Sykes added, “So we have some consolation prizes, because this will make them feel better.”

What did Regina Hall say about Kim Kardashian?

After giving an award to Javier Bradem, Sykes addressed the actress: “Gimme Judy Dench, we have something for you, we have an inspirational quote for you, because you did not win tonight.”

To which Hall added, “This is a quote from Kim Kardashian: ‘Work harder,’ that’s what we need you to do” and continued “You gotta move that ass, baby!”

This allusion to kim kardashianrefers to the controversial phrase he gave for Variety magazine, where he gave job advice, “Get your damn ass up and get to work. Nobody seems to want to work these days. Work harder”which caused a stir among his followers.