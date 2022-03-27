Oscars 2022: schedule, TV, how to watch and where to follow the Oscar Awards gala online

There are only a few days left before the most important awards in international cinema begin. The oscars 2022 They are already preparing the red carpet for the biggest celebrities of the seventh art to parade with the signature glamor of these types of events. On this occasion, everything seems to indicate that there will be no unexpected changes of time and date as happened last year because of the Covid. Next, we tell you all the details of the 94th edition of the Oscars.
Follow the Oscars 2022, live: red carpet and Oscar Awards gala, live.
Everything you need to know about the Oscars 2022
Oscars 2022 schedule: what time do the Oscar Awards start and when do they end?
The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will start at 00:30 Spanish time with the usual red carpet that this year will continue to be marked by the security measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The gala itself will begin at 02:00 hours in Spain and usually lasts about three hours.
Schedule of the Oscar Awards in Spain and in the rest of Europe
Oscars 2022 schedule in the rest of the countries on March 27
Where are the 2022 Oscar Awards held?
The Oscars return to Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to distribute the awards and bring together the best actors and actresses in the world among their seats. The history of this venue with the Hollywood Academy Awards goes back a long way, since it has been the place chosen by the organizers since 2022. However, last year it had to be held at the Union Station railway center in Los Angeles, since the high incidence of the pandemic forced the event to take place outdoors.
The Oscar statues were rolled out in front of the @DolbyTheatre today. The 94th Academy Awards aren’t until next Sun, but runners will get a glimpse of the glimmering replicas of the trophies near Mile 12. Selfie anyone? You’ll have a great story to tell at your Oscars party! pic.twitter.com/HwdG1iGYMD
The duration of the gala is expected to be close to three hours. That is why the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to announce the winners of eight awards with the aim of making the course of the gala less tedious.
Television: on which channel can you watch the 2022 Oscar Awards?
On which TV are the Oscar Awards broadcast in Spain?
In Spain, as usual, the Oscar Awards ceremony can be seen through Movistar Premieres and Movistar+. In addition, the platform has temporarily implemented Movistar Oscarsa channel that premiered last year and where you can see the winning films of past editions during these days.
Where to see the Oscars 2022 in the rest of the countries
List of nominees, candidates and favorites for the 2022 Oscar Awards