Oscars 2022: schedule, TV, how to watch and where to follow the Oscar Awards gala online

There are only a few days left before the most important awards in international cinema begin. The oscars 2022 They are already preparing the red carpet for the biggest celebrities of the seventh art to parade with the signature glamor of these types of events. On this occasion, everything seems to indicate that there will be no unexpected changes of time and date as happened last year because of the Covid. Next, we tell you all the details of the 94th edition of the Oscars.

Follow the Oscars 2022, live: red carpet and Oscar Awards gala, live.

Everything you need to know about the Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 schedule: what time do the Oscar Awards start and when do they end?

The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will start at 00:30 Spanish time with the usual red carpet that this year will continue to be marked by the security measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The gala itself will begin at 02:00 hours in Spain and usually lasts about three hours.

Schedule of the Oscar Awards in Spain and in the rest of Europe

Spain – 02:00 hours (01:00 hours in the Canary Islands) on March 28.

France – 02:00 hours on March 28.

Germany – 02:00 hours on March 28.

Italy – 02:00 hours on March 28.

United Kingdom – 01:00 hours on March 28.

Oscars 2022 schedule in the rest of the countries on March 27

Argentina – 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 8:00 p.m.

Brazil (Brasilia) – 9:00 p.m.

Chile – 8:00 p.m.

Colombia – 7:00 p.m.

Costa Rica – 6:00 p.m.

Cuba – 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 7:00 p.m.

United States (Washington DC and Miami) – 8:00 p.m.

United States (Los Angeles) – 5:00 p.m.

Mexico (Mexico City) – 7:00 p.m.

Panama – 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay – 8:00 p.m.

Peru – 7:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico – 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 8:00 p.m.

Where are the 2022 Oscar Awards held?

The Oscars return to Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to distribute the awards and bring together the best actors and actresses in the world among their seats. The history of this venue with the Hollywood Academy Awards goes back a long way, since it has been the place chosen by the organizers since 2022. However, last year it had to be held at the Union Station railway center in Los Angeles, since the high incidence of the pandemic forced the event to take place outdoors.

The Oscar statues were rolled out in front of the @DolbyTheatre today. The 94th Academy Awards aren’t until next Sun, but runners will get a glimpse of the glimmering replicas of the trophies near Mile 12. Selfie anyone? You’ll have a great story to tell at your Oscars party! pic.twitter.com/HwdG1iGYMD — Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) March 20, 2022

The duration of the gala is expected to be close to three hours. That is why the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to announce the winners of eight awards with the aim of making the course of the gala less tedious.

Television: on which channel can you watch the 2022 Oscar Awards?

On which TV are the Oscar Awards broadcast in Spain?

In Spain, as usual, the Oscar Awards ceremony can be seen through Movistar Premieres and Movistar+. In addition, the platform has temporarily implemented Movistar Oscarsa channel that premiered last year and where you can see the winning films of past editions during these days.

Where to see the Oscars 2022 in the rest of the countries

Argentina – TNT and TNT Series

Bolivia – TNT and TNT Series

Brazil (Brasilia) – TNT and TNT Series

Chile – TNT and TNT Series

Colombia – TNT and TNT Series

Costa Rica – TNT and TNT Series

Cuba – TNT and TNT Series

Ecuador – TNT and TNT Series

United States – ABC, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and ABC app

Panama – TNT and TNT Series

Paraguay – TNT and TNT Series

Peru – TNT and TNT Series

Puerto Rico – TNT and TNT Series

Uruguay – TNT and TNT Series

Venezuela – TNT and TNT Series

List of nominees, candidates and favorites for the 2022 Oscar Awards

Best actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen StewartSpencer

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

dunes

king richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth BranaghBelfast

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi DenchBelfast

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best screenplay

BelfastKenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

king richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Better film animated

Charm

flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best animated short film

Affairs of the Art

Beast

boxballet

robin robin

The Windshield Wiper

best short film live action

Ala Kachuu—Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

please hold

best wardrobe

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

better sound

Belfast

dunes

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Composition

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Charm (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

best edit

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King RichardPamela Martin

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

best documentary

Ascension

Attica

flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Short Documentary

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

best original song

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Two Little Caterpillars” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Charm)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Better visual effects

best international film