Oscars 2022: The reunion of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Francis Coppola for the 50 years of “The Godfather”

This year “The Godfather” celebrated 50 years of its premiere, so the celebration did not go unnoticed during the Oscars 2022the reason why Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Francis Ford Coppola appeared on stage Dolby Theater.

The legends were received with a standing ovation from those present who were confused and surprised, after Will Smith had a violent gesture with Chris Rock.

In the meantime, the director who won four Oscars for the first two installments of the “The Godfather” trilogy, he spoke a few words to the audience: “I feel like moments like this need to be candid and brief.”

“I am very grateful to my two wonderful friends who have come here to help me celebrate with you this project that we started 50 years ago with the most extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends“, he pointed.

Just as he pronounced: “And so many of them, I can’t take the time to list them all, but you know them well. So I can only thank two, from the bottom of my heart“.

The emotional moment of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola also took the opportunity to thank Mario Puzothe author of the original novel “The Godfather” and co-writer of the 1972 screenplay, stating, “He never said thank you, but it’s time he did, because it was his involvement and his decisions at the end that made it possible: Robert Evans“.

To end his brief appearance, both Francis Ford Coppola What Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro pronounced a meaning “Long live Ukraine.”