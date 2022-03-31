yesIf there is someone with authority to speak of the technique of Will Smith slap Chris Rock is Vasily Kamotskiy. The Russian is the world champion of the Male Slapping Championships, where he has left Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger speechless, he was not impressed by the actor’s technique.

“It was a weak blow, didn’t put his whole body behind the slap,” Kamotskiy told Sports.ru, in words taken up by RT. “He hit from top to bottom, when you need to hit from the bottom up, or at least from the side.”

“Usually, hit like a girl, like they do in all the American movies,” Kamotskiy concluded.

Smith took the stage after Chris Rock made a joke about the shaved head of his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith yelled after walking offstage, to which a shocked Rock said, “Wow, wow…Will Smith just slapped the shit out of me.”

In the aftermath of the slap, multiple combat sports personalities have spoken out about what happened at the Oscars. Dana White was surprised by Chris Rock’s strong jawwhile Jake Paul has proposed a boxing match.

The next day, Smith issued a public apology.

