Oscars 2022: The worst dressed on the red carpet

Getty Oscars 2022: They were the worst dressed on the red carpet.

The red carpet of the 94th edition of the Academy Awards was celebrated in style at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. The most important celebrities of the Hollywood industry gathered at the event, but not all managed to hit their outfits.

The eyes of the whole world fell on the worst dressed on the Oscars 2022 red carpet, generating endless criticism and memes on digital platforms.

Both the red carpet of the Oscars and the award ceremony had a completely live audience, this after the challenging months that were experienced in the year 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oscars 2022: Worst Red Carpet Dresses

billie eilish

The singer Billie Eilish was one of the worst dressed of the night when she wore a very voluminous dress in a black color by Gucci. Although it is true that Eilish is one of the most acclaimed performers of the moment, users on social networks concluded that she does not have good taste in fashion.

Chloe and Halle Bailey

actresses and singers Chlöe and Halle Bailey attended an Oscar ceremony for the first time, but not everything was perfect, the stars were heavily criticized for wearing provocative outfits that left little to the imagination.

Netizens claimed that the Bailey sisters’ dresses seemed like the perfect outfit for a night out at a nightclub, but they didn’t have the sobriety or elegance needed for an event the size of the Oscars.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart’s outfit was very controversial on digital platforms, because the actress opted for an unconventional design by Chanel. Unlike many actresses who opted for fancy dresses for the Oscars, Stewart bared her legs in black mini shorts that she paired with a sleek white shirt with a deep slit in the bust area.

venus williams

Tennis player Venus Williams wore a white Elie Saab dress with a plunging neckline in the bust area that generated much controversy for being considered “vulgar” for the magnitude of the event.

Diane Guerrero

Actress Diane Guerrero was criticized for opting for a dress in the best Cinderella style with a hairstyle inspired by the remembered actress Audrey Hepburn.

Guerrero fans claimed that the “Jane the Virgin” star failed to match the gloves with which she combined her outfit, even comparing her to Cruella de Vil.