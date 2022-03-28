Oscars 2022 | “To anyone who has ever questioned her identity, there is a place for us”: Ariana DeBose’s emotional speech when winning the award

James 14 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 31 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Ariana DeBose wins her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story".

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Ariana DeBose wins her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “West Side Story.”

“Imagine this girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes, a queer woman of color, openly queer and Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art. And that’s what I think we’re here to celebrate.”

This is how Ariana DeBose began her speech, who won the Oscar for supporting actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new version of the classic musical West Side Story.

The 31-year-old American actress became this Sunday the first openly black woman queerto win an Academy Award.

Referencing the musical’s hit song, he added: “To anyone who has ever questioned his identityor have you ever found yourself living in the gray spaces, I assure you that there is indeed a place for us.”

Source link

About James

Check Also

Will Smith wins Oscar for best actor after slapping Chris Rock for pranking Jada Pinkett Smith

Update: This news has been updated to include the award for best actor at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved