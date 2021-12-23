Oscars 2022: U2, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish in the shortlists

Yesterday evening, December 21, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist of candidates for the 94th edition of the Oscars relating to the category “best original song“, As well as those of – among the other nine – the” best international film “, in which Paolo Sorrentino entered with” It was the hand of God “, the” best documentary “and the” best original soundtrack “.

The song list, a list of eighty-four nominated initially and then reduced to fifteen from which the five who will then compete for the final victory of the prize will be selected, includes songs signed by – among others – the U2, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Brian Wilson and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James.

The Irish band led by Bono the young woman is nominated with the song “Your song saved my life” from the animated film “Sing 2” Californian singer-songwriter with the opening song of the latest chapter of the James Bond film saga, “No time to die”, and Wilson along with James with the track “Right where I belong” composed for the documentary on the career of the legendary leader of the Beach Boys, “Brian Wilson: long promised road”. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, on the other hand, they entered the shortlist of candidates for the “best original song” category respectively with “Be alive” (from “King Richard”) and “Guns go bang” (from “The harder they fall”), while Jennifer Hudson is nominated with “Here I am (Singing my way home)” (from the biopic on Aretha Franklin, “Respect”) and Ariana Grande with Kid Cudi thanks to the song “Just look up” (from “Don’t look up”).

The guitarist of Radiohead Jonny Greenwoodinstead, he was twice shortlisted for Academy Award nominees in the “Best Original Score” category for his work on “Power of the Dog” and “Spencer”. Together with him are also candidates – among others – Hans Zimmer, both for the music of “Dune” and “No time to die”, Alexandre Desplat (“The french dispatch”), Nicholas Britell (“Don’t look up”) e Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (“Candyman”).

The final nominations of all categories will be announced next February 8. The ceremony of the 94th Academy Awards, which will honor the best films released between March 1st and December 31st 2021, It will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022.