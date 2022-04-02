Oscars 2022: Video shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

Images of Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars have been shared online.

Rock was presenting an award at the Oscars when he referred to Pinkett Smith as “GI Jane” in reference to her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith, who spoke earlier about having alopecia, could be seen rolling her eyes at the joke, which drew laughter from the crowd.

In response, Smith, who won Best Actor for king richard, went on stage, slapped Rock before returning to his seat. Once there, she yelled twice, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.”

Rock was speechless for a moment, before saying, “Will Smith just hit me.”

The footage apparently shot on a cell phone and shared on TikTok shows the point of view of someone sitting behind the Smiths, who were in the front row.

While Pinkett Smith’s facial expressions cannot be seen, she is seen hunching forward as she laughs at Rock’s response.

As her husband starts screaming next to her, she remains fixed in an upright position, but appears to laugh as Rock regains his composure, trying to ignore the moment, calling it “the best night in television history.”

More footage shows a dazed Rock as he looks around in shock minutes after the incident.

Although Smith has already apologized to Rock, the comedian commented on Wednesday, March 30, during his first show of stand up after the incident, that “still processing” what happened. Sources close to Rock stated that he had “no idea” about Pinkett Smith’s condition.

The Academy said in a statement Wednesday that it has initiated “disciplinary proceedings” against Smith for violating its Rules of Conduct “including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, as well as compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

Smith now faces possible suspension, expulsion or other sanctions, to be decided at the next Academy board meeting on April 18. Members include Whoopi Goldberg, Steven Spielberg, and Laura Dern. The Academy has expelled five members in the past.

In its statement, the Academy also revealed that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony, but he “refused.”