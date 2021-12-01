Oscars 2022: which films are the possible favorites for the next Awards

The statuette of the Oscars

After the bizarre awards season which, a few months ago, saw a plebiscite for Nomadland, the great late summer festivals (Venice, Telluride and Toronto) have kicked off the new awards season: the one that will culminate, next March 27, with the ceremony of Oscar 2022 and which will be preceded by all the other customary awards … or at least almost all, since the wave of controversy against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has put the Golden Globes 2022 at serious risk (the award ceremony has been canceled, while it is not yet established whether the trophies will be awarded or not). Anomalies aside, as always there are some titles that, with considerable advance, have already attracted a lot of attention from critics, and that in the coming weeks will land in American and international theaters or, in some cases, in the catalogs of the main services of streaming.

Belfast: a still from the film

Which are, therefore, the most quoted contenders for theawards season 2022? We are talking a lot about some films, but in our opinion it will be difficult for the Academy’s interest to go beyond the technical categories: for example Dune by Denis Villeneuve and The Fair of Illusions by Guillermo del Toro, that could discount the belonging to genres such as science fiction and thriller, or The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson and Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, which will hardly repeat the recent exploit of their respective directors in terms of nominations and awards. For the rest, here are ten potential favorites like Oscar-winning movie 2022 which, in all likelihood, we will return to discuss several times in the course of the upcoming awards season …

Mass

Mass: Jason Isaacs and Marha Plimpton in one scene

In order of arrival, on October 8 Mass, the debut feature of actor Fran Kanz, returning from applause at the Sundance Film Festival, will make its debut in American cinemas. Ann Dowd, Reed Birney, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton are the acclaimed interpreters of this drama about the aftermath of an American school shooting, as two pairs of parents confronting their own traumas and guilt for the massacre. Small independent production distributed domestically by Bleecker Street, Mass has all the credentials to establish itself among the outsider ofawards season: from a tragically current narrative theme to the intense performances of the quartet of supporting actors.

Spencer

Spencer: Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana

Five years after Jackie, the Chilean director Pablo Larraín draws another intimate portrait of a female icon of the twentieth century, captured in the “behind the scenes” of a crucial phase of her existence: Diana Spencer, aka Lady Diana, who near the Christmas holidays she finds herself questioning her marriage to Prince Charles and her ties to the British royal family. Scripted by Steven Knight, Spencer has received a great reception at the Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals and will hit theaters on November 5, distributed by Neon in the United States. And although the Academy has not so far shown an excessive enthusiasm for Pablo Larraín’s cinema, far from the Hollywood conventions, the protagonist Kristen Stewart has nevertheless mortgaged the Oscar nomination for best actress for her painful portrayal of the “princess. of the people”.

Belfast

Belfast: a scene from the film

At the state of the art, it could be the frontrunner of the awards season from here to the Academy Awards: at least this suggests the welcome reserved for Belfast, an autobiographical film presented by director and screenwriter Kenneth Branagh at the Telluride and Toronto Festivals, where it won the prestigious People’s Choice Award . Set at the working class of Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, with little Jude Hill in the lead role Buddy (alter ego by Branagh), Belfast enchanted Toronto viewers with its mix of family drama, historical reconstruction (we are in the middle of the Troubles era) and nostalgia, and was also appreciated by a cast that includes Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench. The film will be released on November 12 in the UK by Universal, while in the US it will be distributed by Focus Features.

The power of the dog

The Power of the Dog: Benedict Cumberbatch in a still image from the film

Winner of the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival, The Power of the Dog marks the highly anticipated return of New Zealand director Jane Campion twelve years after her latest feature film, Bright Star. Based on Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name, the film chronicles the violent family conflict between brothers Phil and George Burbank, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons, in the western setting of 1920s Montana; alongside the pair of protagonists we also find Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Thomasin McKenzie. Despite its decidedly gloomy tones, right now The Power of the Dog appears to be the most fearsome arrow on Netflix’s arc for this awards season; the film will be available in streaming from 17 November.

A winning family – King Richard

King Richard: A picture from the film

It’s one of the increasingly popular strands with Academy members: the uplifting sports tale of revenge and success, possibly drawn from a true story. And in the case of A Winning Family – King Richard, the true story is that of Richard Williams, tennis coach who will help develop the talent of his two daughters, future champions Venus and Serena Williams. Will Smith lends his face to the protagonist of the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, which after being screened at the Telluride Festival will be released in American theaters on November 19, distributed by Warner Bros; and the positive reception of the critics, combined with his own appeal commercial, should guarantee A winning family a prominent place in the Oscar race.

House of Gucci

House of Gucci: Adam Driver and Lady Gaga

Considering the enormous interest that immediately arose around Ridley Scott’s new project, it is very likely that House of Gucci will be among the box office hits this autumn. Much less obvious, however, will be its reception in terms of critics and awards, and we do not exclude that the crime drama directed by the British veteran may remain off the radar of the Academy. On paper, however, the strong elements are certainly not lacking in Scott’s film: from the narrative material, taken from one of the most infamous news stories of the nineties, the murder of Maurizio Gucci, to a super-cast led by Adam Driver in the the role of the Italian businessman and Lady Gaga in that of his wife Patrizia Reggiani, with Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek acting as supporting actors. House of Gucci will be released in the United States on November 24 for United Artists, while on December 3 it will be in Italian cinemas.

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza: Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman

An uncertain fate, in terms of prize chances, is also that relating to Licorice Pizza, the new effort by the legendary Paul Thomas Anderson: because, on the one hand, the Californian director is undoubtedly much loved by critics and the Academy (as he also testifies the welcome given in 2017 to The Hidden Thread), on the other hand this romantic comedy set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973 does not seem to fall within the canons of traditional “Oscar films” (although it brings to mind, at least from the trailer, a cult such as Almost famous). Singer Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, are the young protagonists of a coming-of-age story that stars Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper, and which will debut in American theaters on November 26 for the United Artists.

West Side Story

West Side Story: the first official photo of the cast

It was the undertaking capable of shaking the veins in the wrists of any director, and that only a giant with the skills of Steven Spielberg could have faced head-on: bringing back to the screen, sixty years after Robert Wise’s masterpiece and Jerome Robbins, one of the most important musicals ever, West Side Story, made by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. Postponed for a year following the pandemic, Spielberg’s West Side Story will be released by 20th Century Studios on December 10 in the United States (and a week later in Italy) and will bring us back to the streets of 1950s New York. frame of the feud between rival gangs within which the love between the very young Tony and María is born, who in the film will have the face and voice of Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

From Romeo and Juliet in a musical key to a new transposition of another masterpiece by William Shakespeare, signed by Joel Coen (without his brother Ethan) and with a pair of champions in the two main roles: Denzel Washington will revive the Scottish nobleman committed to conquering and maintaining his “blood throne” after hearing the prophecy of three witches, while Frances McDormand is entrusted with the ambitious and unscrupulous Lady Macbeth. The Tragedy of Macbeth was enthusiastically hailed by critics in America, where the film will be released by A24 on December 25 and then land on Apple TV +, but previous adaptations of Macbeth have never received any attention from the Academy: will Joel Coen be able to break this ‘curse’?

Cyrano

Cyrano: an image by Peter Dinklage

It is possible that, along with West Side Story, another musical can find its place in the upcoming awards season? It is Cyrano’s Hope, a transposition of the play by Erica Schmodt directed by British director Joe Wright, which reworks the famous drama written over a century ago by Edmond Rostand. To step into the shoes of Cyrano de Bergerac, this time without that nose with the proverbial length, is Peter Dinklage, flanked by Haley Bennett in the role of Roxanne and by Kelvin Harrison Jr in that of Christian. Following its presentation at the Telluride Festival, Cyrano will debut in the United States on December 31 for United Artists, while Universal will handle European distribution.

