Oscars 2022: Why ‘Dune’ Is Virtually Guaranteed To Win For Sound

Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 version of the sci-fi epic Dune has a lot going for it, so it’s no surprise that it’s garnered 10 nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards. The intergalactic success has to be seen to be believed (as is Oscar Isaac’s beard in the film).

Among the 10 nominations there is a wink for best film. Dune faces stiff competition in that category, but is virtually guaranteed to win on sound. This is why.

DuneSound engineers have history at the Oscars

Theo Green, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett’s names may not be as recognizable as Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isacc, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgård, but they were just as instrumental in bringing Villeneuve’s version of Dune.

That quintet shares the sound nomination at the 2022 Oscars, and all five have a track record at the Academy Awards.

They have 25 Oscar nominations between them. They all earned nominations for sound editing or sound mixing in 2018 for Blade Runner 2049 by Villeneuve.

Mangini won for achievement in sound editing for Mad Max: Fury Road at the 2016 Oscars, and Hemphill took home a statuette in 1993 for the last of the mohicans.

That his work is well known to the Academy doesn’t hurt, and neither does his penchant for honoring big-budget blockbusters in sound categories.

Mangini and Green took the time to create a unique and immersive soundscape for Dune

Trips to the Valley of Death. Sprinkle the sand with Rice Krispies. Bury a hydrophone in the sand. Recording of a dog grinding its teeth. Green and Mangini went to great lengths to create DuneVilleneuve’s unique soundscape wanted them to.

Villeneuve grew up with the novel and found the whole piece by bringing it to the big screen. So he gave his sound team time to create that world.

“He wanted Theo and Mark to have adequate time to investigate, explore and make mistakes,” Villeneuve told The New York Times, adding that he was “traumatized” by the rushed sound work on his early films.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, when fewer people were going to theaters and opting to stream, Villeneuve emphasized creating realistic sound for the theater audience. “Sound is one of the tools that still makes the theatrical experience worthwhile,” he told the Times.

Science fiction and action movies do well in the technical categories.

Artistic and thematically deep movies seem to win the prestigious awards at the Oscars. However, there is plenty of room for big-budget action movies to earn some hardware. The sound category (previously separated into sound editing and sound mixing categories) tends to highlight those movies.

Gravity, Dunkirk, Arrival, 1917, Mad Max: Fury Roadand ford vs ferrari are some of the recent winners in the sound categories. Go back further and you’ll see movies like fallen from heaven, the wounded locker, Start, The dark knight, The Bourne Ultimatum, king kongand the last two installments of The Lord of the rings trilogy wins Oscars for sound. Dune has a solid chance to follow in their footsteps.

In short, action movies rule in the sound category, and as Showbiz Cheat Sheet pointed out in our review, Dune deserves to be seen in the loudest theater possible. This is how Villeneuve wants it, and Green, Mangini, Bartlett, Hemphill and Ruth worked hard to make it happen.

