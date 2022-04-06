Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Why ‘Dune’ Should Be a Serious Best Picture Contender (But Probably Won’t Win)

When the 2022 Oscars air on March 27, viewers will hear some movie titles mentioned more than others. Dune will be among them.

Denis Villeneuve’s well-received sci-fi epic racked up 10 nominations, including adapted screenplay and best picture. He has stiff competition to win the latter category, but he wouldn’t be in the top 10 for the Academy Awards if he wasn’t a serious contender. the snubbed academy Dune in the prestige categories, and while he has a shot at winning best picture, his chances are probably as good as an unprepared spice picker versus a sandworm.

