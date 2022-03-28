Oscars 2022: Will Smith hits Chris Rock; These are the 10 weirdest and most awkward moments from the Oscars

Lto 92nd Oscar Awards Ceremony It certainly left many moments to remember. The vast majority of them, starring the winners of each category; however, something for which this gala will also be remembered will be for the moment starring Chris Rock and Will Smith.

The comedian went on stage in search of presenting the nominees for Best Documentary. Until that moment everything seemed to flow smoothly; however, after commenting on Jada Pinkett Smith and his alopecia, the actor got up from his seat, walked up to the presenter and slapped him, after which he returned to his seat to make high-sounding comments towards the driver, moment that became awkward for everyone present.

This moment is added to various strange moments that have arisen in the awards ceremony for the best of the Academy.

Angelina Jolie’s kiss to her brother (2000)

After having won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Innocence interrupted, Angelina Jolie surprised the press after kissing her brother James Haven on the lips, this, at the party after the gala.

The actress had previously referred to her brother with the following words; “I’m so in love with my brother right now. He just hugged me and said he loved me, and I know he’s really happy for me.”

Nude by Robert Opel (1974)

Robert Opel, English teacher and owner of an art gallery in Los Angeles, known for exhibiting homoerotic art? ran naked at the Academy ceremony in 1974, when the presentation of Elizabeth Taylor.

Said moment had been considered amusing by the public, so it had not been magnified, however such an act was a form of protest against the society that had become too conformist.

Rejection of Marlon Brando (1973)

The actor Marlon Brando was nominated, and was subsequently declared winner of the award for Best Actor thanks to his role as Vito Corleone in the historic film ‘The Godfather’.

However, being against it, because of the way Native Americans were treated in Hollywood. He did ask Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather to step up and decline the award. The act was magnified, because this edition of the awards was the first to be televised internationally.

Tie between Barbra Streissand and Katherine Hepburn (1969)

In the 1969 edition, the actresses Barbra Streissand and Katherine Hepburn shared the list of nominations for Best Actress, for their roles in ‘Funny Girl’ and ‘The Lion in Winter’, respectively.

Voting yielded 3,030 votes for each, resulting in a tie. The prize was finally in the hands of Streisand, since Hepburn (winner of the same shortlist for her role in ‘Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner’), did not attend the ceremony.

Adrien Brody and his kiss to Hallie Berry (2003)

The actor Adrien Brody was nominated for Best Actor for his role in ‘The Pianist’, and finally won, in the ceremony which had Halle Berry as presenter of the terna.

Brody could not contain the emotion for the award obtained, that he surprised the actress with a kiss, a moment that Berry confessed years later, was not planned.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend wearing dresses…and stoned (2000)

The creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, attended the 2000 Academy Awards, thanks to their nomination for Best Song for Blame Canada from South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. What surprised locals and strangers alike was that both attended wearing dresses, versions that had previously been worn by Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Furthermore, the couple later revealed that they had attended the ceremony, under the effects caused by consuming sugar cubes laced with LSD.

Speech against George Bush (2003)

Michael Moore received the statuette for Best Documentary, for his work with ‘Bowling for Columbine’ in 2003. The award ceremony seemed to go smoothly, until the filmmaker began to broadcast his thank you speech

“We live in a time when we have a man who sends us to war for fictitious reasons… Shame on you, Mr. Bush, shame on you,” Moore mentioned, in clear criticism of the actions of President George W. Bush for the invasion of Iraq. The filmmaker was removed from the stage amid boos.

#OscarsSoWhite (2015)

april reigna campaign finance attorney, tweeted: “#OscarsSoWhite asked to touch my hair,” in a show of protest after being revealed to the acting nominees at the 2015 ceremony. Both actors and actresses were white.

Such a situation generated an international impact, especially because one of the favorites, ‘Selma’, of the African American director Ava DuVernay, It only had nominations for Best Movie and Best Song, leaving actors and actresses without individual nominations.

Lights out at Parasite speech (2020)

One of the most successful tapes at the Academy ceremony in recent years is undoubtedly ‘Parasite’; film that won, among other awards, Best Film, plus another five statuettes. It was the first non-English language film to stand out in the highest category.

Unfortunately, at the time of the acceptance speech of Mikey Lee, producer of the film, the lights began to go out, and the production was going to carry out the farewell protocol; However, actors and actresses asked for the opportunity to finish their speech, a situation that could be achieved.

Error mentioning the winning film for Best Film (2017)

One of the most embarrassing moments that are currently remembered at the awards ceremony occurred in the edition of the 2017, precisely at the time of mention the winning film for the Best Film award.

An envelope delivery error prompted host Warren Beatty to mention ‘La La Land’ as the winner of the statuette, a situation that the Academy solved, but already with the film crew, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling on stage.

In the end, it was the tape ‘moon light’ the winner of the list, which gave us the longest final award ceremony in history, with the decline of a work team, and the rise of another, to the disbelief and some annoyance of many of those present.

