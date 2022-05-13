Oscars 2022: Zoë Kravitz and her magnificent moment of beauty in the style of Audrey Hepburn

In the realm of beauty, Zoe Kravitz is a master of balance and has shown it in the oscars 2022. Her makeup is always delicate and her ever-evolving hairstyles (there isn’t a single hairstyle she can’t pull off) offer a certain edge, but she also has a tendency towards classic aesthetics. Kravitz has perfected his own contemporary version of the timeless beauty from Audrey Hepburn on more than one occasion, and on the red carpet of this year’s top film awards, she has paid an ode to a classic photograph of the iconic actress.

Zoe Kravitz. Photo: Getty Images

The Kravitz look began with the masterful making of a dress Saint Laurent, its pale pink tone and romantic details reminiscent of the trending flowers of the season. Add to this an updo and mini bangs (the work of hairstylist Nikki Nelms), and Norman Parkinson’s 1955 image of Audrey Hepburn immediately comes to mind. Makeup artist Nina Park used the light palette, dusting Kravitz’s eyelid with a soft pink color that matched her lips and cheeks. The finishing touch? A feline eyeliner and a spectacular diamond necklace, both in line with the most current role of the actress.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti