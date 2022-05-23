Oscars 2023: Date, place and early predictions of the gala

CODA wins best film Oscars 2022.Neilson Barnard

What are the predictions for the Oscars 2023?

It is still early to know who they will be the nominees in each of the categories the oscars 2023. However, since we know that we love the art of early divination, we already have the films that are the clear candidates to take home the statuette. Of course, knowing that many of them are not even released yet.

First of all, we can mention titles like Killers of the Flowersthe latest Martin Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons. Canterbury Glassthe David O’Russell film that, in addition to having the cast of Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, has the participation of Emmanuel Lubezki and Hildur Gunadottir. Babylon by Damien Chazelle with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire. EITHER blondethe Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas.

Also, The Killer by David Fincher Asteroid City by Wes Anderson, she said with Carey Mullingan, The Fabelsman by Steven Spielberg or the biopic of Elvis Presley, with Austin Butler and Tom Haks. That, not to mention the most recent Pixar production, which seeks to win the Oscar again with Lightyear and the new movie Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritufilmed in Mexico, Bard.