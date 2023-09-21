Oscars 2024: ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’, ‘Zvigato’ and others eye India’s official entry

After SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won big at the Oscars, India has started the process of getting its official entry for the Academy Awards 2024. According to the report, films like ‘Balagam’, ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘Zvigato’ and ‘Rocky’ are included. ‘Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is in controversy. The Oscar committee has started its process through multiple screenings in Chennai and an announcement is expected next week.

Process begins for Oscars 2024

It’s been an interesting year for Indian cinema with films like ‘RRR’ and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whispers’ winning big at the Academy Awards 2023. According to Hindustan Times report, a 17-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. All entries were reviewed during the screening in Chennai. The committee received more than 22 entries from across India.

A source close to the development told the leading daily, “Some of the films, which have been sent to the Film Federation of India for Oscar selection, include names like Ananth Mahadevan’s The Storyteller (Hindi), Music School (Hindi), Mrs. . Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi), 12th Fail (Hindi), Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil), Ghoomar (Hindi), and Dasara (Telugu).

The source further said, ‘There may be some more things in the list. Valvi (Marathi), Ghadar 2 (Hindi), Now everything depends on God (Hindi), and father layok (Marathi).”

Since the screening has started in Chennai from September 20, the decision is expected by the end of this month.

‘Natu Natu’, ‘Elephant Whispers’ make India proud

The 95th Academy Awards held on March 13 was a proud moment for India as not one but two of its entries won big at the prestigious awards ceremony. SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Best Original Song award, while Karthik Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whispers’ won the Oscar for Documentary Short Subject. Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023 along with Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy.

