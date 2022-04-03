Oscars: From Bill Cosby to Harvey Weinstein, these are the five celebrities the Academy has kicked out so far

At the 2022 Oscars ceremony, there was a slap in the face that was heard around the world.

Will Smith took the stage and slapped Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Smith then yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” while Rock, looking flustered, told the shocked audience, “Will Smith just gave me a good slap in the face.”

Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor minutes later for his performance in king richardnow faces the prospect of disciplinary action from the Academy.

On Wednesday night (March 30), the Academy’s board of directors, which includes Whoopi Goldberg, Steven Spielberg and Laura Dern, held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.

Many have been left wondering what, if any, punitive action the Academy will take against the actor, a longtime voting member. No actor has ever been stripped of their Oscar before, but several stars have had their Academy membership revoked.

The moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars (AP)

In his emotional acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, saying, “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

Whether Smith will be allowed back remains to be seen. In the meantime, here are the five people who have been expelled from the Academy (i.e. had their membership revoked) in its 94-year history…

Carmine Caridi

Carmine Caridi in his role as Albert Volpe in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (Paramount Pictures)

the star of The Godfather Part IICaridi was the first person expelled from the Academy. In 2004, he was expelled for producing VCR copies of preview screenings and sharing them. The FBI investigated the actor after it was said that copies of Something’s Gotta Give, The Last Samurai, Mystic River, Big Fish and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World they went back to Caridi.

Federal authorities alleged that for at least three years, Caridi had given a man named Russell Sprague his copies of screenings of as many as 60 films. Caridi gave Sprague’s name to the FBI in exchange for immunity and was sued by Columbia Pictures and Warner Bros.

Harvey Weinstein

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hollywood mogul Weinstein was ousted in 2017, just a month after the explosive report of the New York Times that brought to light the accusations of sexual harassment against him.

The board said its decision was “not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not deserve the respect of his colleagues,” but also to “send the message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and abuse is over.” workplace bullying in our industry.”

Weinstein’s brother Bob urged the Academy to expel him, calling the producer “sick and depraved,” adding, “I’m going to send them a note saying he should definitely be expelled from the Academy.”

Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing allegations, but is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for his crimes.

Bill Cosby

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

the actor of The Cosby Show, known at one point as “America’s dad” for his paternal role on the series, was expelled in 2018, a month after being found guilty of sexual assault. He had been on trial for drugging and assaulting former basketball player Andrea Constand in 2004.

He was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years, but was later released from prison and had his 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned. He has long denied any wrongdoing charges.

Roman Polansky

(REUTERS/Ina Fassbender)

Director Polanski was ousted at the same time as Cosby, even though he pleaded guilty to having illegal sex with a minor in 1977 in the United States and fled to France. The #MeToo movement that emerged after Weinstein’s crimes were exposed put pressure on the Academy to act against Polanski.

In retaliation, Polanski filed and lost a lawsuit against the Academy. In a statement, the Academy said its board “voted to expel actor Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from its membership in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct.”

He added: “The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values ​​of respect for human dignity.”

Adam Kimmel

(Getty Images)

Cinematographer Kimmel, who worked on films like Cloak and Lars and the Real Girl, he was expelled in 2021, after reports surfaced of his history as a registered sex offender.

Kimmel was arrested in 2003 and 2010 and charged both times with sex crimes against underage girls. After the first arrest, Kimmel pleaded guilty to third-degree rape. After the second, he was convicted of a class D felony for failing to register as a sex offender.

Follow live updates on the Will Smith Oscars scandal here.