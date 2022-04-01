Oscars: From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Win To Jennifer Lawrence And Rami Malek’s Falls: Some Iconic Moments Over The Years

The 94th annual Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Over the years, many iconic moments have been captured at the Academy Awards. The Oscars are the biggest night in Hollywood, and the gala has generated some extraordinary moments in its more than 90-year history: some funny, some moving and some confusing. Also read: After initially being left off the guest list, West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler was invited to be a presenter at the 2022 Oscars.

The following is a look at some of the unforgettable moments from the Oscars in recent years:

* Matthew McConaughey winning the award for best actor: In 2014, the actor won the Dallas Buyers Club Award. He was nominated for the award along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Bruce Dern and Chiwetel Ejiofor. After winning the award, he saw Matthew closing his eyes, looking up and sighing in relief. He then smiled and kissed his wife before going up on stage to receive the award from him.

* Rami Malek falls off stage after winning the award: The actor had a fall after winning the award for Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody. The actor was seen holding the award from him and looking back with wide eyes after the fall from him.

*Jennifer Lawrence falling down the stairs: The actress fell while walking up the stage stairs to accept her Best Actress Award for Silver Linings Playbook at the 2013 Academy Awards. The actor, who was about to fall facedown, quickly pulled himself together. She started laughing when she got to the stage.

* Ellen DeGeneres Oscars Selfie: The comedian and TV show host took a selfie with many actors at the 2014 Academy Awards. The image included Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, and Channing Tatum, among many. others.

* Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho with his Oscar: The South Korean director took home the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay awards at the 2020 Oscars for his thriller Parasite. He subsequently posed with all the awards.

* Oscar Awards 2017 for best film: The Academy’s top prize was briefly awarded to the musical La La Land when the coming-of-age drama Moonlight was the real winner. It turns out that accountants at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the firm responsible for tabulating and safeguarding Oscar votes and results, had handed presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope. They ended up with a duplicate best actress envelope, an award that went to Emma Stone for La La Land, rather than the one Moonlight won for best picture.

*Leonardo DiCaprio winning after several slights: At the 2016 Academy Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio won Best Actor for The Revenant. Many believed that his victory was rather late as the actor had been nominated five times since 1994 before finally winning one. In one of the images, he was sitting looking at his phone while the prize was between his feet on the ground.