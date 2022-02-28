Oscars Predictions: What SAG Award Winners Mean for Acting Careers

Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin put nuclear forces on alert. But, to quote the inimitable Martin Short near the start of tonight’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Let’s keep doing God’s work and give another actor an award.”

Awards season is back! The exclamation point comes courtesy of the broadcast’s announcer, who is looking to build a little excitement for a ceremony that on Sunday reverted to an in-person event a year after its winners came forward with pre-recorded acceptance speeches.

Did the evening earn its exclamation point? If you watched “Squid Game” on Netflix with your fingers open, the answer is: Yes! South Korea’s hit survival drama won honors for actors Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-yeon. “Squid Game” also won by double set.

Is it too late to nominate it for best picture?

I ask because one of the main reasons to watch the SAG Awards is that they are a reliable precursor to the Oscars. In two of the past four years, every single-actor movie winner has repeated at the Academy Awards.

Could it happen again when the next Oscars are presented on March 27? Let’s take a closer look.

CINEMA SET

Winner: “CODA”

Last: the winner of this award took the Oscar for Best Picture 12 out of 26, easily making it the SAG Awards’ least reliable Oscar precursor. (The ensemble award was not awarded in 1994, the first year of the SAG Awards.)

Will history repeat itself? May this beautiful film have its moment. And perhaps asking the question: Have we been going with the wrong feel-good crowd in recent months?

With its top 12 Oscar nominations, Jane Campion’s revisionist Western “The Power of the Dog” has been the de facto favorite for best picture. But there have been many whispers among members of the academy that it is a film more admired than adored. And the results of the SAG Awards seem to confirm it. The film was rejected by the cast and none of its three nominated actors, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, won.

“The Power of the Dog” is probably still the movie to beat. Consider that last year’s best picture Oscar winner, “Nomadland,” also didn’t get a SAG ensemble nomination, largely because its cast was made up mostly of non-professional actors. The absence of “The Power of the Dog” might have had to do with the small size of her cast, though that didn’t stop voters from handing the award to “CODA,” a small six-member group.

“CODA,” available on Apple TV+, took precedence over “Belfast” and “King Richard,” poignant dramas that had long felt like populist threats to “The Power of the Dog.” And they still could be. But perhaps “CODA,” Siân Heder’s sublime coming-of-age story of a son of deaf adults, is the main challenger.

It’s not a genre that usually wins best picture… but a film in a non-English language had never won the Oscar for best picture until “Parasite” prevailed two years ago. And do you remember where “Parasite” got much of its momentum? Yeah… When he won the Movie Ensemble Award at the SAG Awards.

PRINCIPAL ACTRESS

Winner: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Last: The SAG and the academy have matched 19 of 27 years. Viola Davis won for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in 2021, but Frances McDormand of “Nomadland” won her third Oscar at the Academy Awards.

Will history repeat itself? Probably not, if only because the lead actress race is wide open this year. Anyone could win. (Well, Lady Gaga didn’t. She wasn’t nominated.) But I’d say Chastain has just as big an opportunity, maybe more, than her fellow Oscar nominees: Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”).

Chastain checks all the boxes. She has a transformative role. She sings! Wield a folksy Minnesota accent! And, more importantly, it makes us resemble, or at least understand and recognize, televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. She delves deeper than just offering an impression or caricature. Also: If the degree of difficulty is measured by the time spent in the makeup chair (as it usually is at the Oscars), Chastain will win.

MAIN ACTOR

Winner: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Last: this category has been the most reliable indicator of Oscar victory, with SAG and the academy matching it 21 of 27 times. There are exceptions, though, like last year when Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for “The Father,” beating SAG winner Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”).

Will history repeat itself? Yes. This year we didn’t have the Golden Globes, so the SAG Awards provided the first opportunity for contenders to deliver their acceptance speeches. And Smith delivered: humble, funny, powerful, emotional, charismatic. And short!

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Last: The SAG award winner has scooped the Oscar 19 out of 26 times, including last year when Yuh-Jung Youn won for “Minari.” (Kate Winslet won this category in 2009 for “The Reader,” but she was nominated for and won the Oscar for Leading Actress for that performance.)

Will history repeat itself? DeBose has been a lock in this category ever since audiences first caught a glimpse of her stunning performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s updated version of “West Side Story.” Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her role in the 1961 film version, and stepping into her shoes had to be daunting, especially with Moreno herself in the cast and on board as producer. However, DeBose redefined the role, delivering a magnetic performance full of power and feeling. Of all the SAG winners tonight, she’s the safest bet at the Oscars.

SECONDARY ACTOR

Winner: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Last: the SAG winner has won the Oscar 18 times in 27 years, including Daniel Kaluuya’s win for “Judas and the Black Messiah” last year.

Will history repeat itself? It’s starting to feel that way, isn’t it? Smit-McPhee has an amazing character arc in “The Power of the Dog,” beginning the film as a frail and seemingly doomed young man and emerging as [ELIMINADO]. But voters often respond more to a poignant personal narrative, and Kotsur, the second deaf actor to win an Oscar nomination for playing a deaf character, has perhaps the best backstory of the year. (After years of struggle, which he detailed in his moving acceptance speech, Kotsur became the first deaf person to win an individual SAG award.) Also, as the caring father of “CODA,” he has a role that goes straight to the heart. That combination could be hard to beat.

