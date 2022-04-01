Oscars producer says California police were going to arrest Will Smith on Sunday

Will Packer, one of the producers of the Oscars 2022 has revealed new details about what happened after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in front of the cameras.

Packer gave an interview for “Good Morning America” ​​and a small video of what will happen has already been published. In it, Packer speaks and says that he called the police after what happened. Apparently the police department was ready to arrest Smith for assault, but there was an important reason why they didn’t.

“They told me, aggression, you know, that was aggression, a word that was repeated to me at the time. They told me ‘we can go for him, we are ready, we are ready to arrest him right now. They can press charges, we can arrest him.’ We were all there thinking about options,” he said.

“And as they were talking, Chris was — he was trying to avoid all of those options. He kept telling us ‘no, no, I’m fine’. I told him, ‘Rock, please let them do his job.’ The officers told him all of his options, told him they could take action, but he said no. He said no “.

Packer also admitted that he did not speak directly to Will Smith during the awards.

So far, it is not known if it is true or just a rumor, but the Academy assured that they tried to remove Smith from the place and he refused.