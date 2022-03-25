Oscars return this Sunday after two years of absence

After the pause forced by the pandemic, the glamor of Hollywood returns on Sunday in its 94th edition in simultaneous transmission by Teleantillas and Telesistema

Moviegoers are preparing to receive this Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the coveted Oscar awards with a gala that takes on its glamor overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

the show of the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Sciences will have its usual headquarters in the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles and in the Dominican Republic its red and ceremonial carpet can be seen from 7:00 p.m. teleantillas and telesystemsimultaneously, with the successful conduction of Miralba Ruiz and Miguel Cunillera.

“The Power of the Dog” from Jane CampionIt’s the favorite movie of the Oscar Award 2022with 12 nominations, followed by “dune”from the director Denis Villeneuve with 10, “Belfast”directed by Kenneth Branghwith seven candidates and “The Williams Method”which appears in 6 categories.

Couple Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, nominated.

“The Power of the Dog”

Film that can be seen in Netflixalso competes in the main categories: Best Picture, Best Direction (Jane Campion), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actress (Kristen Dunst), and Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Lon Plemons)among other.

With a shocking ending, the film by Champion tells the story of two brothers, Phil and George Burbank. The first is elegant and cruel, while the second is impassive and kind, who romantically joins a widow from the town, which Phil does not share and establishes a kind of revenge against the widow’s effeminate son.

“Dune” by Denis Villeneuve

The second film with the most nominations this year is “dune”included Best film. It is an epic science fiction film, international co-production of United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Hungarystarring Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson.

Steven Spielberg, director.

A curiosity this year

In this 94th edition of the Oscarthe marriage of the Spanish actors Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruzhas become the first royal couple to be nominated for Oscar for best actor and best leading actress, respectively.

She for her performance in the film “Parallel Mothers” from the director Pedro Almodovarand him for his performance in the film “Being the Ricardos”from Aaron Sorkinswhere Bardem shares a set with Nicole Kidmannominated for Best actress for the same movie.

Major Nominations

Best film

“Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “The Williams Method”, “Licorice Pizza”, “The Alley of Lost Souls”, “The Power of the Dog” , “West Side Story”.

Best Direction

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, “Westside Story.”

Best actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Ser Los Ricardos”, Olivia Colman, “The Dark Daughter”; Kristen “Spencer” Stewart.

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield “Tick Tick Boom”; Will Smith, “The Williams Method”; Denzel Washington, “Macbeth”.

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Dark Daughter”; Ariana DeBose “West Side Story; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kristen Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “The Williams Method”.

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “Coda”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smith-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”

Foreign movie

“Drive My Car”, “Flee”, “It was the Hand of God”, “Lunana”, “The Worst Person in the World”.