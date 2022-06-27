Osheaga | Future replaces A$AP Rocky

“Not able to perform at Osheaga this year”, Mr. Rihanna finds in the person of the Jimi Hendrix of rap a renowned substitute.

Dominic Late

The Press

Recall that the one who was to conclude the day on Saturday at Parc Jean-Drapeau, A$AP Rocky, was arrested on April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport, in connection with a shooting that occurred in November. The rapper then returned from Barbados, the country of origin of his partner Rihanna, who gave birth to the couple’s first son later in May.

Future, who is also sometimes nicknamed Future Hendrix, is one of the stars of trap, a very popular sub-genre of hip-hop, like him from Atlanta. This notorious lover of cough syrup and robotic vocal effects intends to give festival-goers a more enjoyable day than the one he recounts in Worst Daythe first single from his ninth album, I Never Like Youpublished two months ago.

In April, Osheaga announced that Arcade Fire had agreed to replace another of its big hits, Foo Fighters, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Osheaga runs July 28-31.