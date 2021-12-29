“Osimhen and Koulibaly the two most important absences in Napoli. Insigne-Toronto? If the offer is true …”

Latest football Naples – Fulvio Marrucco, lawyer, spoke on Radio Marte during the broadcast “Marte Sport Live”.

“Surely Osimhen and Koulibaly are the two players who are missing the most at Napoli at the moment, especially Koulibaly because if you don’t buy a central player immediately, we are very short after Manolas’ escape.

Osimhen affair? If he starts from Naples with medical certificates that support the incomplete recovery and the danger of deploying him on the field and Nigeria makes him play, problems may arise. Further medical investigations can be made by assuming a very large responsibility. It must be said that the will to play in this matter is supreme. Can Napoli ask to have Osimhen play against Juventus? You can ask but I don’t know if Nigeria will agree, an obvious answer.

Napoli should then wait for Nigeria to be eliminated in order to use it. For the visit made to Nigeria, it would be appropriate for Napoli to send one of its experts who attended and could put the situation in writing. Insigne at Toronto? If the offer is real, he doesn’t have to think about it for two minutes. Then if his assessments are different at this point he will have to take note and close a contract at much lower figures than those of Toronto “.