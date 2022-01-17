“Osimhen and Zielinski are unique, we would like to always have them available. Mihajlovic? Intelligent person, Naples deserves sympathy”

Latest football news Napoli – Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach, made some statements to DAZN before the match against Bologna. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“I am pleased to have, if not almost always, my squad available. It is from the quality of the whole squad that you can emerge as a strong team. You can hardly find the characteristics of Osimhen and Zielinski in other players. which we would like to always have availability. Having them with us today gives serenity to the whole team. Mihajlovic? It’s easy to get along with him, he says what he thinks. If he has highlighted this esteem towards Napoli and the city of Naples it means that He is an intelligent person. Napoli deserves the sympathy of people in general. He assessed, being a strong coach, that Napoli have excellent players and we thank him and congratulate him. He has brought Bologna to levels never reached before. “