“Osimhen begged me not to call him for the Africa Cup”

Eguavoen: “He told me he was not well and could not give 100%. A pity”

Victor Osimhen he remained in Nigeria to recover from Covid but when he returns to Naples he will not have to go to Cameroon to compete in the Africa Cup as he has been removed from the squad list. Augustin Eguavoen, ct of the Nigeria, explained how it went with the Napoli striker: “He practically begged me not to call him, he told me he couldn’t give 100% and I understood his reasons “.

The coach, speaking to the Nigerian Football Federation channel, continued: “He told me I had to understand that he was not well, he was extremely disappointed and it’s a pity he can’t participate. I also gave him a few hours to think about it but he hasn’t changed his mind. He had to assess his injury, in the end we chose to let it go. “

Once he has obtained a negative swab, Osimhen will return to Italy where he will undergo a check-up on the injured cheekbone against Inter and then operated on. If all goes well, he can then re-join Spalletti’s orders.

