Osimhen case: ‘A miracle if he is healed’. He wants to be there for Juve-Napoli, the Africa Cup: what’s happening | First page

Victor Osimhen on the field on January 6 against Juve. Sounds like a provocation, it’s not. The center forward of the Naples, stopped for 35 days after the delicate facial operation that saw him involved, runs towards recovery and would like to be there. He wants football, Victor. He has already given his willingness to play the African Cup, for which he was regularly called up by Nigeria. But will he be able to participate?

A ‘MIRACLE’ – These days Osi is right in Nigeria, where he is spending a short vacation. On Friday he is expected in Naples to undergo a check-up that will give important answers on his conditions and therefore on the possible return to the field. The last check, remember the Corriere dello Sport, it is dated last Wednesday, before leaving for Nigeria: if a week ago he had taken an elbow in the face, on the affected part, he would have risked a lot. Despite the protective mask. “For the formation of the calleus bone, according to world protocols, it takes from sixty to ninety days. Unless there is a biological miracle … “, explains Doctor Tartaro, who operated on it on November 23rd.

JUVE AND CUP? – Nigeria’s first match in the Africa Cup is scheduled for January 11, against Egypt. “Victor would be very happy to play and win in Turin, to then represent Nigeria in the Cup. It wouldn’t have any problem“, Oma Akatugba, a member of his extended entourage, told Radio Marte yesterday. Analyzing the story in a realistic way, it appears very complicated that Osimhen can be considered eligible for the match against Juve on January 6. The visit with Tac on Friday. he will clarify many doubts, but it is unlikely that Napoli will declare him ready, and then the ball will pass to the Nigerian Football Association, which may require further checks.