“Osimhen drags, here’s what we said with Spalletti. To Venice to give a signal. About Inter and racist choirs …”

“An easy win?” Matches that are played after a break are never. “This is the thought of Aurelio De Laurentiis, who made some statements at the exit of the Penzo stadium in Venice. Here are some passages reported by ‘Il Mattino’ .





On the return to Osimhen’s goal: “He was a real driver, he didn’t just look for the goal but he did things for the team, thinking of his teammates, helping out in all phases of the game.”





On the racist choirs sung by the Venezia fans: “” I find them unbearable, those epithets are ugly, horrible. And for me it had an even more beautiful value to have seen the great support of the sector occupied by our fans, with so many guys from Curva A who, making sacrifices, wanted to make their support felt, their closeness to this team “.





On the Lotta Scudetto – “Right now I have the enjoyment of this victory, without looking at the standings, without thinking about the match against Inter on Saturday or talking about where we can get. Also because I don’t tell you certain things. I was sure that this match it would have been a kind of turning point for us and that’s why I came: I felt a strange tension around this match, as if a possible non-victory by Napoli could have slowed down our path. away for a match, it was important to give a signal to everyone with my presence “.





On Spalletti – “He is a great man, a great coach. We looked into each other’s eyes for a few moments and we smiled. I simply told him” it’s gone “and he replied with the same words. It was not easy to win with Venezia , this is not an easy field. The boys are energized, I saw them very satisfied and this is important to be able to reach the match on Saturday evening in the best possible way. “





What do you expect for the match against Inter – “Nothing, I don’t even want to talk about it. I’m just saying that it was a mistake to introduce the asymmetrical calendar, to upset the second round compared to past seasons”.