Osimhen gives Nigeria the third round, Kessié’s Ivory Coast out

There Nigeria celebrates access to the third round of African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar : the Super Eagles draw 1-1 at home against Cape Verde , second in the standings, with the Napoli striker Osimhen who puts his team ahead in the first minute of play: the blue striker takes advantage of a gross error by the host defense on a cross from the right and passes the goalkeeper face to face with a right flat. Second consecutive goal for the national team after having decided the previous match against Liberia with a penalty. In the group of Nigerians, a useless victory for the purposes of qualifying for the Liberia , which exceeds 3-1 la Central African Republic . In the third round also the Algeria from Bennacer , who drew 2-2 in the decisive match against Burkina Faso , keeping the Burkinabé in second place: in goals Mahrez And Feghouli for the hosts, Sanogo and Dayo answer for the guests. Instead, the Ivory Coast of Kessié following the 1-0 defeat in the direct clash for first place in Group D against Cameroon . Match decided on 21 ‘by Toko Ekambi.

African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup: Salah’s Egypt goes to the third round

African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup: Osimhen leads Nigeria

Egypt beat Gabon, Tunisia in the third round

Already qualified in the third round thanks to the draw in the last round against Angola, theEgypt by Mohamed Salah beats 2-1 on Gabon on the last day of the group and closes with 14 points in the standings: to decide the match Magdi Kafsha on a penalty and Obiang’s own goal, the Gabonese goal by Allevinah useless. Sixth victory in as many games for the Morocco which exceeds 3-0 la Guinea thanks to a brace from Mmaee and a goal from El Kaabi in the second half of the game. The match between ends 1-1 instead Libya and Angola, while the Mozambique beats 1-0 on Malawi and closes the group in third place. It also passes to the third round Tunisia who gets the first place in group B thanks to the 3-1 trimmed to Zambia. Match opened at 18 ‘by Laidouni, then Drager and Maaloul close the games already in the first part of the game. In the final goal of the guests’ flag with Sakala. Draw, 1-1, between Mauritania And Equatorial Guinea. The hosts took the lead in the 22nd minute with Kamara and the guests responded in the 59th minute with Coco.