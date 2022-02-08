Osimhen: “I want to win for Naples, if it happens I invent a dance. Africans are not just sad stories”

Victor Osimhen he wants to be the great protagonist of Napoli in this second and decisive part of the season. The Nigerian this season has recovered the level he had shown in Ligue 1 years ago and has established himself as one of the most followed footballers by Premier League teams such as Newcastle United and Arsenal, two teams desperate to add more gunpowder to the their attack, but the striker (for now) wants to continue his career in Naples.

The player in some statements reported by Repubblica.it seems to have very clear ideas: “I’d like to win together: Napoli, Napoli and me. Share a trip. But for the Scudetto I have to be much more than an individual player. Then yes that would give me just satisfaction and I find that for the city it would be amazing. I find Serie A football competitive, every Sunday there is a team that can kick you out. They criticize me because I’m touchy, because I don’t let go, neither an opportunity nor a comment, but I’m happy only if I give my best, football is 97% of my life, and if I sometimes overdo it on social media, I do it just because I’m looking for lightness. I’m a 23-year-old boy, I will have the right not to be deep “, said about the possible conquest of the Scudetto.

He also doesn’t forget his humble origins and all the sacrifices made to become a top club footballer. “African players are not just sad stories. From a difficult childhood I have made many steps forward”Osimhen said that he will want to be the absolute protagonist against Inter.