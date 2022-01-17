Osimhen immediately on the field, Spalletti intending to launch him during the race

The latest on Bologna Naples and Spalletti’s line-up choices that he intends to send Victor Osimhen to the field suffered during the race in progress after the long injury that lasted months.

Naples: Osimhen immediately on the pitch in Bologna

From Tuttosport le last of the training of Bologna Napoli and the return to the field of Osimhen:

Victor Osimhen collected the first post surgery call. The Nigerian will be on the bench, first of all to breathe again the air of a real match, the one he has been missing since 21 November, when on 20 ‘of Inter-Napoli he was forced to leave the pitch after a clash with Skriniar and which caused him about 20 fractures to the head. To win it will be necessary to find the long-lost goal (only 3 times on the net in the last 5 league matches) and the Osimhen’s presence in Bologna, complete with a protective mask, suggests that Spalletti intends to launch him during the race in progress. «When he hits his head with that mask, it means that he deforms the balls because of how hard he takes it. Just to see how he presses his opponents, it is clear that he has never been afraid of physical confrontation. I will evaluate all the information I have, but it is difficult from the beginning ».

