Osimhen in the field with the mask, the SSC Napoli plan

Osimhen latest injury. Rather discouraging news arrives from the Niguarda Hospital: for the bomber it was not a blow like the others. After the investigations, the diagnosis speaks of displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone. Reason for which it will have to be operated in the next few days. In practice, according to The morning, will have to stand still for at least 3-4 weeks. At best. A shock. But then, considering that the Africa Cup is upon us, it means that Luciano Spalletti has to start designing a Napoli without his giant in front. A blow, another in this Milanese night where for sure everything went wrong.

Osimhen masked, the post-injury hypotheses

The cleaver is not insignificant even if, as reported by Il Mattino, the blue medical staff is already working to try to find a solution that allows the attacker to return to field with a mask that protects his cheekbone. Which has already been used above all on basketball floors. Maybe a little before Christmas, perhaps because of the big match with Milan. Not before. But in any case he will miss a lot of games starting with the next ones with Spartak, Lazio, Sassuolo, Empoli and Leicester. A cancellation, a great scare. Osimhen will remain hospitalized for checks in Milan at least until this afternoon but it is also possible that he will stay for another night. In any case, head trauma was also averted.

You may also be interested in >>> “You have to operate”, Osimhen reaction after the injury

Recovery times Victor Osimhen

Napoli calendar, the matches that Osimhen skips

This is the Napoli 2021 Serie A and Europa League Calendar for the 2021/22 season. Here’s how many games Osimhen could miss starting with the next engagement on Wednesday in Russia scheduled for Wednesday:

Fifth day of the Europa League – 24 November 2021

Fourteenth matchday Serie A – 28 November 2021

Fifteenth matchday Serie A – 1 December 2021

Sixteenth matchday Serie A – 5 December 2021

Sixth day of the Europa League – 9 December 2021

Seventeenth day Serie A – 12 December 2021

Eighteenth Serie A matchday – 19 December 2021

Nineteenth Serie A matchday – 22 December 2021

First day of Serie A return – 6 January 2022

Second day of Serie A return – 9 January 2022