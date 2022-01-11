“Osimhen is fine, he will wear the mask at least a month and a half. On Insigne and the positives … “

Raffaele Canonico, social doctor of Napoli, spoke to Kiss Kiss Napoli on the Radio Goal broadcast: “We carried out the control scan in Victor Osimhen with the professors Tartaro and Santagata, unfortunately we had to postpone for about ten days due to Victor’s COVID. From a medical-biological point of view the boy knows very well the biology of his race helped us a lot. We are very happy with the outcome of the CT scan, we are calmly in the times of these types of facial trauma. Obviously we are always talking about a guy who has had COVID and therefore has not trained these days, so not only c ‘it is necessary to resume training but then it will have to be reinserted into a group, so it will be his sensations that will be essential to give us what his path of total reintegration is. The mask was modeled on what was a 3D reconstruction of his head, we have already modified it a couple of times according to Victor himself. With the mask we go to protect what is of our interest, the fractures have been reduced with plates e and screws, while some have recomposed and have already formed callus. Victor will wear the mask at least a month and a half, it is a safety for the athlete regardless of everything. This will be adapted continuously according to the evolution of the injury.

On the field on 23 against Salernitana? Prudence is dictated above all by our feelings and those of the boy himself obviously, we know that he is a player who seeks physical contact and until he signals us that he is ready to resume his normal style of play we do not feel like risking him, we want to live. this step by step situation.

Insigne? We had an ultrasound yesterday and today an MRI, he had a small distortion trauma to the short adductor of the right leg. In a couple of weeks he should recover. Lorenzo has always responded well to muscle injuries. The prognosis is this. The times are those for a fairly quiet muscle injury. We are confident, he has already started rehabilitation and in the coming days we will reassess him.

Lozano yesterday he did a control swab in Mexico, we hope it is negative but we have to wait. In the other cases of positivity it is useless to take swabs every day. Since Sunday we have given everyone the booster dose to those who could do it and not those healed who still cannot access it. I have read many inaccuracies about it.

My patient park is made up of healthy and supercontrolled young people. The virus circulates, the vaccine protects us from the serious effects of the disease, it is a variant that changes characteristics. Attention must always be high, we must also raise awareness of the vaccine among the young ”.