Osimhen is not a good guy. And that’s not bad news

Mourinho spoke about it on Sunday. De Laurentiis’ Napoli has never had hotheads. Victor is a man of excess. It must be managed, not anesthetized

Osimhen has changed the privacy settings of its social networks. We wrote about it yesterday. It is an almost due act that follows some unacceptable and harmful behaviors for themselves and for Napoli. And in fact the necessary corrections were immediately made.

There is something, however, in this use that we have defined as angry or at least rather singular of social networks, which could be saved in some way. This is what Victor, who is a twenty-two year old boy raised in Lagos in conditions of profound poverty, reflects with these undoubtedly out of the box attitudes. Attitudes that he maintains on and off the pitch. He is a footballer (or maybe it would be fair to say a person) in constant nervous tension. On and off the pitch. It acts. He runs, he runs like a madman. Sometimes he probably starts running even before he thinks. but yet his impulses, sometimes exaggerated, produce a great adrenalin charge. At least in the writer.

Osimhen is all nerves: when he picks up speed and sprints in depth and when he reacts to the defenders of Venezia, when everything arrives uncoordinated in the tackles and when he keeps – alone – engaged entire defensive lines of the opponents, when he plays the games with his athletic exuberance and when he argues with any what moves, in presence and even “at a distance”, just to adapt to the times. As of today, this is it. And more than that take or leave it would be right to smooth, to work.

Smooth, work. Because of this high voltage you have to keep something. If he were not a footballer in Naples, Osimhen would probably be one of those who spend their evenings in the historic center bickering. But it happens that in Naples he makes the player his own, and if he were left completely free to have this attitude he would bring more troubles (physical, disciplinary) to the club than surplus; because his nervous tension and his emotional stress are instead an added value – because they can be – then work is needed. His, the club, the manager.

That said, the fact that Osimhen isn’t exactly a good guy isn’t bad news. As Mourinho said a few days ago after the sensational debacle in the final against Juve, in the ball often the good guys they are not enough. It takes hunger, it takes charisma, it takes personality. Off the pitch and inside the field as well. And above all for a Naples which historically lacks that competitive malice that Osimhen instead manages to express. Varying the score, exhausting the opponent, offering alternatives. And maybe even doing the capuzziello.

De Laurentiis, in recent years, has hardly lived with urchins such. Osimhen (and maybe Adl didn’t know when they got it) is a bit of a hothead. It now seems clear. But it is also the symbol of the new course, which – especially with Insigne’s farewell – will take up more and more space in the coming months and then in the next seasons. He of this course can become the leader. This is demonstrated by the choice (which for him will certainly have been painful) to give up the Africa Cup to get back on his feet and it is demonstrated by the fact that in everything he does – for better or for worse – he puts his big face. Here, then: if his “wickedness” and his high nervous tension will be put more on the field than off, at the service of the team, with a culture of work, for the Napoli of the good guys who look at themselves – which often lacked a some personality, some hunger – it could really be a big little turnaround. A godsend. Or rather, a boon from Lagos. The line, as always, is very thin.