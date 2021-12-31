“Osimhen? Madness to think about letting him play. And now there’s another problem …”

Naples Football – Fulvio Marrucco, lawyer, spoke on Radio Marte:

“Zola at Chelsea is still a legend, they have never given anyone the number 25 shirt again. In terms of imagination they have never seen anyone like him.

Kim Min-jae? Interesting player but clear that catching someone who does not know the language and the championship would be difficult. It would certainly be the way to unlock some sales next year. However, I believe that an experienced player will arrive, who knows the Italian league and who will become the fourth defender within 20 days. However, I see it as a fairly difficult track. As happened for Anguissa, Napoli must probe their tracks very well. In this case, however, it is the urgency that exists, because in a few days we will be playing against Juventus, moreover with continuous positivity that comes out.

Postpone one or two Serie A rounds? Maybe, however, this year there is the World Cup in Qatar. When I read about stadiums closed at 50% the thing that struck me was that at 75% we were all stuck with some empty sectors. Whereas now it should be a yes and a no place.

Koulibaly healed to play the African Cup? I think it is in the phase of absolute recovery. For such an injury 40 days are largely predictable. As I have read, possibly the Senegal manager has stated that he will not let him play the first game.

Osimhen? For me it’s madness to let him play. Moreover, we will not even have any news because it is positive and he will no longer leave for Naples “.