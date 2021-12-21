Sports

Osimhen mask, the first images after delivery: recovery times

Exclusive

source: Credendino-Catapano
After the injury Victor Osimhen continues on his recovery path: today he was given the protective mask

Napoli Calcio News | Good news from Castelvolturno for the recovery of Osimhen. Over the last few hours, the team led by Dr. Ruggiero, composed by Eng. Ruggiero and dr. Bruno Carrubba, together with prof. Tartaro and under the supervision of Dr. Canon, he worked expertly on the prototype of the mask for Victor Osimhen. The delivery has now taken place: the attacker can return to move with ease and thus protect the face affected by numerous fractures on 21 November against Inter Milan.

Osimhen mask: the details

Specifically, the mask is made of kevlar and carbon, cooked with a vacuum technique at 180 °, with a micrometric precision, below a millimeter. In this way the fracture lines on the left side of the face are “discharged”, with the support points pivoting on the right side of the face. A micro-prodigy of the technique.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

