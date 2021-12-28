“Osimhen, Naples tense and angry! The match against Juve, the control and for the Cup… ”- SOS Fanta

“The tension is there and you can feel it even if not in all its roar”. So today The Gazzetta dello Sport let it be known that the Naples is absolutely not happy with the African Cup situation for Victor Osimhen, rather. And the newspaper goes into detail: “Because Osimhen would like so much to be able to play with Nigeria in the Africa Cup. It has been called, tomorrow the meeting of the national team of coach Eguavoen in Abuja is set. In between, there is an appointment already fixed in Naples for Friday 31 December. A pit stop on the conditions of the Nigerian. Friday will also be examined how the wound healing is progressing. After the surgery carried out in Naples, a prognosis of 90 days was indicated with the addition of a new review of the situation based on how the rehabilitation course will proceed “.

TOWARDS JUVE – But what will happen for Juve-Napoli? Today Gazette he talks about it: “A little more than a month after the operation it is difficult to imagine that Osimhen could be in the conditions to face a real match, and not training, with i risks which may arise above all in the face of a situation not yet fully normalized. From the visit by Professor Tartaro, Nigeria will also have additional elements to assess the player’s availability. And among the various hypotheses there is also that of waiting a few weeks before deciding to enter Osimhen in the African Cup of Nations. To use it from any semi-finals. But Napoli are also waiting to know when they can get Victor Osimhen back. At the right times without being too hasty “.

