Osimhen, Napoli put a stop to social media frenzy
From “we are what we eat” to “we are what we chat” is a moment, not always happy, in which it can happen above all to exuberant young people to lose control of themselves and throw it into a cow (to put it like them). In this world now without inhibitions, between stars and starlets swaying in a hashtag, football discovers its new drift and, often and willingly, settles into offside, the area considered free by Victor Osimhen that in a couple of days he just got (well) brutally with one of his millions of “Followers”. Now it should be explained to these blessed guys that not necessarily a follower is a friend, a fan or a devoted fan waiting for a like. And yet – beyond these trivial distinctions – it would also be almost necessary essential that a club draw up guidelines and instruct the ethics of the Third Millennium for aspirants through close-range teaching champion social media. Without authoritarianism, God forbid, but explaining in a few words that a player is an expression of his club, an ambassador even off the pitch, represents a ‘image which cannot be stained, which must be protected. But Osimhen – and the players – are also idols, therefore models for young people, for whom it is convenient, it is right and sacrosanct, to send training messages.
In very recent times, Nicolò Zaniolo ended up being overwhelmed by a wave of poisons that first slowed down and then softened, until it disappeared, his verve as a communicator: that he understood alone, that he was enlightened by his parents, that he played a role Rome is a detail that is relatively interesting. Zaniolo became aware that the situation had now become incandescent and unsustainable, he took his fingers off the smartphone and stopped fidgeting in this virtual macrocosm mixed with fun but also with filth. The Naples has the faculty – and also the duty – toto intervene, will know the way to do it with a twenty-three year old who still needs a “guide” in managing his presence in this magical universe that is more blinding than dazzling. In short, Osi must be helped to understand that one does not go around (in the penalty area and also outside) with excessively high arms, nor that one can compulsively click with fingers soaked in mud. And don’t say: I know guys.