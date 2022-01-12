Osimhen, Napoli put a stop to social media frenzy

From “we are what we eat” to “we are what we chat” is a moment, not always happy, in which it can happen above all to exuberant young people to lose control of themselves and throw it into a cow (to put it like them). In this world now without inhibitions, between stars and starlets swaying in a hashtag, football discovers its new drift and, often and willingly, settles into offside, the area considered free by Victor Osimhen that in a couple of days he just got (well) brutally with one of his millions of “Followers”. Now it should be explained to these blessed guys that not necessarily a follower is a friend, a fan or a devoted fan waiting for a like. And yet – beyond these trivial distinctions – it would also be almost necessary essential that a club draw up guidelines and instruct the ethics of the Third Millennium for aspirants through close-range teaching champion social media. Without authoritarianism, God forbid, but explaining in a few words that a player is an expression of his club, an ambassador even off the pitch, represents a ‘image which cannot be stained, which must be protected. But Osimhen – and the players – are also idols, therefore models for young people, for whom it is convenient, it is right and sacrosanct, to send training messages.