Osimhen on Twitter is like Proietti’s Black Knight

Victor Osimhen on his social networks is like Gigi Proietti’s Black Knight and the moral of the story is the same: “You don’t owe the black knight shit er fuck!”. Once again, the Napoli striker’s use of social channels is discussed, after the squabble he had with a (probably fake) Juventus-style profile: “Your dad wasted his shit giving birth to a bitch like you” wrote the striker, in response to the provocation: “Napoli spent 80 million for a Twitter account”.

In the following hours, the Nigerian changed the settings of his Twitter profile, giving the possibility of replying to his message only to selected users or those directly tagged.

The precedent from last birthday. At the end of 2020, flew to Nigeria to celebrate his birthday, Osimhen had already fallen into the trap of social media. Several videos of the wild party were published, without distancing and without masks, which had then led to the positivity of the attacker at Covid.

It was not the first sign of impatience on Victor’s Twitter, already signaled for some not very nice answers to some controversies. At this time, the only thing he needs is to be calm and focus all energy on full recovery. Leave aside social media and this fighting spirit of a black knight.