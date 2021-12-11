Osimhen, protective mask maker: “It will be ready in two days and will be subject to the clearance of specialists: this is the expected procedure”

Naples football – Doctor Roberto Ruggiero will make the protective mask for Victor Osimhen. The doctor gave an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport in which he explained the next steps that will lead the Napoli forward to wear carbon and kevlar protection.

“We will wait for the indications of the experts and in 48 hours we will be able to create the protection in carbon and kevlar, a sort of very resistant glass fiber. It is important that all swelling has disappeared because the three-dimensional scan of the exams that will be delivered to us will A cast will be made that will be identical to that of Osimhen’s face. On that cast the protection will be made that will release the pressure on healthy parts of the face. A virtual prototype will emerge which will again be subjected to the authorization of the specialists. as I pointed out, two days of work are enough to make it happen. And possibly even modify it if the athlete encounters some problems “.