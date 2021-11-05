“Osimhen reminds me of Weah and Van Basten. Are you whistling at the Olimpico? My conscience is clear”

NAPLES – “ First place ? Now everyone expects us to be at those levels, us first. We are good at the top and we want to stay there but it is clear that we cannot guarantee the result. What we can guarantee is the performance we have to demand from ourselves. Once a dividing line has been drawn, there is no turning back. We want to give continuity “. These are the words of Luciano Spalletti who spoke in the panels promoted by Casa Corriere as part of the three days underway at the Royal Palace of Naples. The coach loads the environment on the eve of Sunday’s match against Verona : “The team still has room for improvement and I am confident we can do more. His Majesty will be missing on Sunday ( Koulibaly , ed) but I have a team of professionals able to make up for his absence “.

“Osimhen reminds me of Van Basten”

Spalletti he then praised Victor Osimhen, the tip of Napoli that is experiencing a state of grace: “Reminds me Weah. It’s arguably less technical, but equally strong from a quality standpoint. It also reminds me Van Basten but he is more technical. Osimhen is young and he can get to those levels there“. Sullo scudetto but preach calmly: “We have an important jersey to fill with important things. The intention is to always feel good about ourselves and try to win games. Any failure is a missed date. We will try to win as many games as possible, if there are more teams. we will see strong. But we will try game after game until the end. “

Naples, good news: Insigne, Osimhen and Ruiz in the group

“Are you whistling at the Olimpico? My conscience is clear”

Spalletti it then came back on whistles received at the Olympic stadium, for the match against Roma: “I have a clear conscience. Whoever pays for the ticket has the right to whistle. But I would never take my son to insult an adult at the stadium because it is from these behaviors that one derives the legitimacy to do something else. bad and I think bringing children to witness similar behavior is depressing. “

“Always keep the passion for sport”

Finally, the Napoli coach made a speech on sport: “Sport has always produced important values ​​with its myths, its successes and its champions, and it is clear that it has helped many young people who could be in some ways marginalized to get out of complicated conditions, so we must give it strength. But gold perhaps the worst risk is having to pull them away from an inauthentic life, destined for social networks and mobile phones. We have to put young people back on that minibus I used to get on as a boy, when I left school to reach the training ground. it makes you cross the field of adolescence, streets that especially in big cities have sidewalks crowded with stalls and people who distract you from important things. that can be a fundamental step to keep the passion for sport unaltered “.