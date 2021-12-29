Victor Osimhen sends a message to Napoli in view of the Africa Cup with Nigeria. The attacker has no intention of missing out on the competition.

Africa Cup with Nigeria: Osimhen sends a signal to Napoli

Updates on Osimhen who sends a signal to Napoli in view of the Africa Cup with Nigeria in January. This is reported by Il Mattino:

In fact, in recent days, even before returning to Castel Volturno to start training, he had expressed his desire to participate in the continental event on Instagram. But the question is not an easy one. The doctors should have the last word. Doctor Tartaro, in recent days, has explained it well. “The player has the physiological need for fractures to heal.” Precisely the famous 90-day period expressed immediately after the operation following the very hard clash with Skriniar during Inter-Napoli. The player for his part is pawing. He would like to play. Maybe already go to the meeting of his national team today, even for a greeting. Osimhen is young and impetuous. Just look at his last two injuries, in similar periods: his shoulder last year, and his face this year. Two accidents resulting from his lack of fear. Impetuosity that translates into recklessness off the pitch. Like last year when he organized a birthday party despite the Covid emergency. And in the following days the Nigerian tested positive. At this point we only have to wait for the response of the last year. After that it will be known if Victor will go to the Africa Cup, perhaps skipping the first matches and becoming available for direct matches, especially the semi-finals and final, scheduled for early February, which Nigeria is aiming for in no uncertain terms. While Napoli remains at the window to protect the most expensive investment in its history

