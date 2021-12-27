Osimhen slap to Napoli: he feels ready to play the African Cup. Friday is a crucial day for the definitive go-ahead
Osimhen has a meeting with Nigeria on Wednesday but two days before he will have to return to Naples to get the final ok from Canon and Tartaro.
Naples football – “Dare to slap Napoli”. This is the title of today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport which underlines Napoli’s anxiety for Victor Osimhen who could play the African Cup with Nigeria. The striker has been called up regularly but apparently there is another medical examination to be done. The last word belongs to Doctor Tartaro. The attacker – as we read – has already left for Nigeria without waiting for the check-up visit with doctors Canonico and Tartaro (they will visit him on Friday in Naples) who will have to give the definitive okay on whether or not the boy participates in the Cup. Africa.
Does Osimhen play Africa Cup of Nations?
“He feels ready and is convinced he will play the African Cup just as Mr Eguavoen, interim coach of Nigeria, thinks, but in the meantime the fate of his month of January depends entirely on the exams he will undergo on the last day of the year. Said, done: despite the inevitable anxiety of Napoli and the initial recovery times estimated at 90 days. Three months: virtually pulverized with slaps of enthusiasm in the name of homeland love. Osi, among other things, is already in Lagos for the Christmas holidays and on Wednesday, the day of his twenty-third birthday, he could also present himself at the National meeting set in Abuja, the capital. Without prejudice to the starting assumption: on Friday he will have to return to these parts to be visited by the surgeon who operated on him and be subjected to all the instrumental examinations of the case, and this means that the last word on his condition and on the possibility of returning immediately. however, it will be up to the doctors to play. A detail neglected in the name of optimism, but decisive “.
