Osimhen slap to Napoli: he feels ready to play the African Cup. Friday is a crucial day for the definitive go-ahead

Naples football – “Dare to slap Napoli”. This is the title of today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport which underlines Napoli’s anxiety for Victor Osimhen who could play the African Cup with Nigeria. The striker has been called up regularly but apparently there is another medical examination to be done. The last word belongs to Doctor Tartaro. The attacker – as we read – has already left for Nigeria without waiting for the check-up visit with doctors Canonico and Tartaro (they will visit him on Friday in Naples) who will have to give the definitive okay on whether or not the boy participates in the Cup. Africa.

Victor Osimhen

Does Osimhen play Africa Cup of Nations?