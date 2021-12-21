Osimhen smiles: once the personalized mask has arrived, the recovery proceeds

From today Victor Osimhen can train in Castel Volturno with a protective mask. It was made of carbon and kevlar under the guidance of Dr. Roberto Ruggiero, the Neapolitan orthopedic technician who with his company in Cardito followed all the development of the same mask, materially built by Dr. Bruno Carruba. And the Nigerian also announces his willingness to participate in the next Africa Cup: “I will be available for the African Cup unless I am among the players chosen to represent Nigeria”, this is his tweet.

Trust for recovery

It is a mask that in the recovery phase that the Napoli striker is carrying out will be used in training to avoid even accidental clashes with his teammates. It was modeled after Osimhen’s face deflated completely due to the multiple fractures reported in the match with Inter on November 21 (prognosis of 90 days to the operation two days later). With the protective mask, the Nigerian will feel even more confident in the work he is doing to get back into the team. With a lot of confidence and willpower Osimhen looks to his full recovery. To return to the protagonists of Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli.