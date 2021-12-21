Sports

Osimhen smiles: once the personalized mask has arrived, the recovery proceeds

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee40 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

The protection will allow the Nigerian to return to training with his teammates and avoid dangerous accidental clashes. And with a tweet he reaffirms his willingness to participate in the continental tournament

From today Victor Osimhen can train in Castel Volturno with a protective mask. It was made of carbon and kevlar under the guidance of Dr. Roberto Ruggiero, the Neapolitan orthopedic technician who with his company in Cardito followed all the development of the same mask, materially built by Dr. Bruno Carruba. And the Nigerian also announces his willingness to participate in the next Africa Cup: “I will be available for the African Cup unless I am among the players chosen to represent Nigeria”, this is his tweet.

Trust for recovery

It is a mask that in the recovery phase that the Napoli striker is carrying out will be used in training to avoid even accidental clashes with his teammates. It was modeled after Osimhen’s face deflated completely due to the multiple fractures reported in the match with Inter on November 21 (prognosis of 90 days to the operation two days later). With the protective mask, the Nigerian will feel even more confident in the work he is doing to get back into the team. With a lot of confidence and willpower Osimhen looks to his full recovery. To return to the protagonists of Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli.

December 21, 2021 (change December 21, 2021 | 14:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee40 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

poker that closes the group in the Youth League

2 weeks ago

There are backstories behind the Masi deal

2 weeks ago

Juve, that’s why Allegri is calm

November 5, 2021

Davis Cup, Italy-Colombia late! What happens and when does it start – OA Sport

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button