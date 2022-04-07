Osimhen, the exams ruled out injuries: the Nigerian trained in the gym and on the pitch

Napoli makes it known in the training report. Overload for Malcuit. Ounas, Petagna and Di Lorenzo have performed custom on the pitch

Napoli 19/03/2022 – Serie A football championship / Napoli-Udinese / Photo Insidefoto / Image Sport in the photo: Viktor Osimhen goal rejoicing

Osimhen had already reassured the fans on social media, but now that he has carried out the instrumental tests – which gave negative results and excluded injuries – we can say that the alarm after the muscle discomfort accused yesterday has definitively returned. There is maximum prudence, and the Nigerian trained as a precaution to the side today, but he will be there with Fiorentina.

Di Lorenzo, Petagna and Ounas worked separately. Right leg overload for Malcuit: he worked in the gym.

The Napoli training report.

Morning session for Napoli at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center

The Azzurri prepare for the match against Fiorentina scheduled at the Maradona Stadium on Sunday 10 April at 3 pm.

After a first phase of activation and bull, the group carried out tactical exercises and a match on a reduced pitch. Ounas, Petagna and Di Lorenzo have performed custom on the pitch. Malcuit did custom in the gym for an overload in his right leg.

Victor Osimhen following a muscle discomfort he felt yesterday in training, this morning underwent instrumental tests which gave negative results and excluded injuries. The footballer, in the training session, performed personalized in the gym and on the pitch.